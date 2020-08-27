1/1
Lincoln Baker
BUTLER - Lincoln James Baker, 3 months old, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was born on April 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Krista M. (Fleming) and Cody J. Baker, and they survive.

He is also survived by two sisters, Amelia M. and Violet N. Baker. Other survivors include his maternal grandparents, Rachelle (Mark) Fleming, of Butler; paternal grandparents, Chris (Ron) Baker, of Butler; great-grandparents, Betty (William) Teders, of Avilla, Dee Fleming, of Bryan, Ohio, and DeNeal "Dozzy" Coburn, of Butler. Also, aunts and uncles, Samantha Baker, of Waterloo, Kyle Fleming, of Butler, Amber (Nathan) Laney, of Kendallville and Melissa Fleming, of Morehead, Kentucky; along with numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Thomas Fleming, Ron Baker Sr., Floyd "Butch" Coburn and Richard (Diane) Pinney.

Graveside services for Lincoln J. Baker will be held at noon, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the Butler Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Mark Eicher, of Lamb of God Church officiating.

Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Lincoln J. Baker, to Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN. 46202.

Arrangements and assisting the family has been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Butler Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
260-868-2127
