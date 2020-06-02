Linda Charlesworth
AUBURN - Linda L. Charlesworth, 78, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.She was born on Oct. 19, 1941, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Ethelbert and Lola Fern (Hooker) Rush. They preceded her in death.After graduating high school, Linda went on to receive a bachelor's degree from Purdue University in West Lafayette.Linda was a home economics teacher at Eastside High School in Butler for several years. She retired as a guidance counselor from Benton Central High School in Oxford, Indiana.She will be dearly missed by her many friends, her book club ladies and her family that she so deeply loved.Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Heather and Frank Capristo, of Bellingham, Washington, and Lisa and Kirk Sells, of Corunna; five grandchildren, Aidan Capristo, Garret Capristo, Francesca Capristo, Autumn Sells and Kyra Sells; and a brother, Jim Rush, of Garrett.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Charlesworth; and sister, Lola Miller.A gathering of family and friends will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.A celebration of Linda's life will take place at a later date.Burial will take place at Boswell Cemetery in Boswell, Indiana, at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Linda's name to Team Julia, a charity for breast cancer research and benevolence work, 2200 Rimland Drive, Unit 230, Bellingham, WA 98226.To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jun. 2, 2020.
