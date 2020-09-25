MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Linda Lou Cobb, loving wife and mother, engineer, musician, and self-taught gourmet chef, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the age of 66.

Linda was born on April 9, 1954, in Auburn, Indiana, to Gene and Miriam Wilson.

A woman of many talents, Linda put her family first. She supported her two young sons as a professional pianist and organist for churches, often serving as director of music, while also working to put herself through school. A fashionista, Linda designed and sewed clothing and sold Mary Kay, helping other women launch successful careers. Linda earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology, Quality Control, and Drafting from Purdue University - Fort Wayne, and a Master of Business Administration from Strayer University.

Linda worked as a Growth/Quality Engineer at Freudenberg NOK, a Senior Quality Engineer at Adient, a Quality Systems Engineer at Johnson Controls Inc., a Customer Care Resident Engineer at Lear-Kyungshin Corporation, a Senior Quality Engineer at Continental Teves, an Advanced Quality Planning Specialist at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, a Quality Assurance Engineer at Nishikawa Standard Company, and a Production Engineer and Design Engineer at GE/Martin Marietta Aircraft Controls. She was an expert in ISO Standards and quality and environmental management systems, creating benchmark standards that auditors expected others to follow. Linda's career enabled her to travel to many states and work in Japan.

She strived for perfection in all she did and held others to the same standards to help them reach their full potential. A self-motivated, innovative thinker, Linda stretched her abilities and expanded her knowledge in her career and hobbies.

Linda had a zest for life and enjoyed touring wineries, participating in wine tastings, and preparing elaborate meals for friends and family.

Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Jim Wirshing; son, Jason Cobb (Alyssa); stepdaughters, Crystal Cobb and Nicole Walters (Kevin); stepson, Nicolas Wirshing (Andrea); mother, Miriam Wilson; sisters, Norma Lemmon (Steve) and Joyce Gengnagel (Don); brother, Edwin Wilson (Sherry); 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Cobb; and father, Gene Wilson.

Linda attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Murfreesboro.

A memorial service will take place at Auburn Church of Christ in Auburn, Indiana, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and memorial at 11 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be given to St. Paul's Episcopal Church's Memorial Fund, 116 N. Academy St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.