KIMMELL - Linda Ann Conner, age 71, of Kimmell passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The Maples in Goshen.
She was born on April 20, 1948 the daughter of Robert and Susie (Nash) Reasoner. On March 23, 1968 she married the love of her life, Jerry Conner.
Linda was a homemaker, an avid gardener and a great cook. Her family was her pride and joy, and they meant everything to her. She attended Peoples Bible Church in Benton, was a lifetime member of American Huey 369 and a member of Prentiss Chapter #178 of the Eastern Star.
Linda is survived by her husband of 51 1/2 years, Jerry Conner of Kimmell, a daughter, Erica (Dan) Eames of Peru, Indiana; four grandchildren, Courtney (Jeremy) Appleton of Mexico, Indiana, Cody Eames, Chloey Eames, and Casey Eames of Peru, Indiana; a great-grandson, Conner Appleton of Mexico, Indiana; and two brothers, Roger (Betty) Reasoner of New Haven and Ralph Reasoner of Ligonier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Reasoner and Susie Wade; a daughter, Laura (Conner) Cunningham; and a sister-in-law, Terri Reasoner.
A funeral service will be held in Linda's honor at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier. Pastor John Randolph will officiate.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given in Linda's honor to People's Bible Church Building Fund, 68074 US HWY 33, Goshen, IN 46528.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.