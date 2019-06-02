DEMING, N.M. - Linda (Teders) de Lizer, 78, formerly of Avilla, Indiana, died May 28, 2019, at Jim Wood Home in Hatch, New Mexico, following a lengthy illness.

Linda was born July 28, 1940, in Noble County, Indiana, to Louis H. Teders and Bernadette C. Meyer.

Linda taught in Catholic schools, was principal and director of Religious Education in both Indiana and Illinois for over 40 years. She taught in New Mexico for five years. In addition, Linda contributed to the research which led up to the writing of the manuscript, "The Question and Answer Catholic Catechism" by John A. Hardon S.J.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald de Lizer; her siblings, Martha Mueller of Avilla, Indiana, William (Betty) Teders of Avilla, Indiana, Sister Elaine Teders, OSF of New Lenox, Illinois, Retha Hollis of Columbia City, Indiana, Raymond (Judy) Teders of Hartsville, S.C., and Nancy Buckles of Auburn, Indiana. Also surviving are stepdaughter Christine (Steve) Roy of Chicago, Illinois, and stepson Tom de Lizer of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, step-grandson Jeffery Roy and step-granddaughter Destinee Rieb.

Linda loved life and all of God's creation. She enjoyed collecting statues of angels and wildlife in general including feeding the birds. She spent many hours knitting baby booties.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home, Avilla Chapel, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, Avilla, Indiana, with Fr. Dan Papineau of Hartsville, South Carolina, officiating.

Calling also will take place from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Avilla, Indiana.

Memorials are to the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart or Jim Wood Home, Hatch, New Mexico.

