KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Avilla, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Avilla, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lizer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda de Lizer


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda de Lizer Obituary

DEMING, N.M. - Linda (Teders) de Lizer, 78, formerly of Avilla, Indiana, died May 28, 2019, at Jim Wood Home in Hatch, New Mexico, following a lengthy illness.

Linda was born July 28, 1940, in Noble County, Indiana, to Louis H. Teders and Bernadette C. Meyer.

Linda taught in Catholic schools, was principal and director of Religious Education in both Indiana and Illinois for over 40 years. She taught in New Mexico for five years. In addition, Linda contributed to the research which led up to the writing of the manuscript, "The Question and Answer Catholic Catechism" by John A. Hardon S.J.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald de Lizer; her siblings, Martha Mueller of Avilla, Indiana, William (Betty) Teders of Avilla, Indiana, Sister Elaine Teders, OSF of New Lenox, Illinois, Retha Hollis of Columbia City, Indiana, Raymond (Judy) Teders of Hartsville, S.C., and Nancy Buckles of Auburn, Indiana. Also surviving are stepdaughter Christine (Steve) Roy of Chicago, Illinois, and stepson Tom de Lizer of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, step-grandson Jeffery Roy and step-granddaughter Destinee Rieb.

Linda loved life and all of God's creation. She enjoyed collecting statues of angels and wildlife in general including feeding the birds. She spent many hours knitting baby booties.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Harper Funeral Home, Avilla Chapel, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, Avilla, Indiana, with Fr. Dan Papineau of Hartsville, South Carolina, officiating.

Calling also will take place from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Avilla, Indiana.

Memorials are to the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart or Jim Wood Home, Hatch, New Mexico.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
Download Now