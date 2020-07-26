1/
Linda Driver
Linda Driver

CLEAR LAKE - Linda L. Driver, Clear Lake, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Parkview Regional in Fort Wayne.

She was a graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne and retired from her own insurance agency.

She was very active with numerous business, and professional women's organizations, including her local B.P.W.

She had a passion for the Arts. She enjoyed boating, sailing, and all things Clear Lake.

Linda will be missed by many, but especially by her husband of nearly 34 years, Joe A. Driver.

She is survived by Joe and their combined children, Gary (Terri) Hobbs, Brian (Holly) Hobbs, Dorian (Rick) Maples, Louisea (Mike) Baker, Valerie (Jon) Brelje and Toby (Kathy) Driver; and sister, Martha Duncan, of Maine.

Linda and Joe have 18 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth L. and Esther G. Duncan.

Memorial services are planned for a later date.

Preferred memorials are to First Congregational United Church of Christ in Angola.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 26, 2020.
