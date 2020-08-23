1/
Linda Frasure
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WAWAKA - Linda L. Frasure, 76, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on August 21, 2020 at her residence following a chronic illness.

She was born on March 19, 1944, in Van Wert, Ohio to the late Ortell L. McClain and the late Eathyl (Tinkham) McClain. She was united in marriage to Sammy Frasure in 1963 and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2013.

Linda retired from GE in Fort Wayne following 30 years of service. Following her retirement she eventually worked at the Travel Stop Convenience Store in Kendallville, Indiana, which was near her residence.

She was a verbal, spunky, caring, person who loved animals. She did not have any qualms in commenting to anyone about their appearance or opinion on matters.

Linda is survived by a daughter, Wendy (Rich) Heischman, Leo, Indiana; son Troy Frasure, Wawaka, Indiana; sister Vicki Densmore, Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister Cheri (Doug) Klopfenstein, Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother John (Diane) McClain, Decatur, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Andrew (Ashley) Heischman, Adam Heischman, Abbie Heischman and Kimmie Frasure.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, Indiana, with Life Celebrant Molly Farthing officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroeville Memorial Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, Indiana.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA.

Due to public concerns of safety we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
111 South Water Street
Monroeville, IN 46773
(260) 623-3279
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved