Linda Frasure

WAWAKA - Linda L. Frasure, 76, of Wawaka, Indiana, passed away on August 21, 2020 at her residence following a chronic illness.

She was born on March 19, 1944, in Van Wert, Ohio to the late Ortell L. McClain and the late Eathyl (Tinkham) McClain. She was united in marriage to Sammy Frasure in 1963 and he preceded her in death on October 17, 2013.

Linda retired from GE in Fort Wayne following 30 years of service. Following her retirement she eventually worked at the Travel Stop Convenience Store in Kendallville, Indiana, which was near her residence.

She was a verbal, spunky, caring, person who loved animals. She did not have any qualms in commenting to anyone about their appearance or opinion on matters.

Linda is survived by a daughter, Wendy (Rich) Heischman, Leo, Indiana; son Troy Frasure, Wawaka, Indiana; sister Vicki Densmore, Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister Cheri (Doug) Klopfenstein, Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother John (Diane) McClain, Decatur, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Andrew (Ashley) Heischman, Adam Heischman, Abbie Heischman and Kimmie Frasure.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, Indiana, with Life Celebrant Molly Farthing officiating. Burial will follow in the Monroeville Memorial Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, Indiana.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA.

Due to public concerns of safety we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Indiana.