ORLAND - Linda Kaye Miller, 72, of Orland, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in her home after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Linda was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on Oct. 20, 1947, to R.B. and Betty (Laughry) Kellett.

She graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1966.

Linda married Wendell J. Miller, who survives, on April 19, 1969, in Orland.

Linda lived most of her adult life in Shipshewana, Indiana, where she worked at Shipshewana State Bank and Farmers State Bank. Linda was a skilled banker who was loved by the Shipshewana community. She was approachable, showing incredible dedication and loyalty to her clients.

She was devoted to her family and friends. She had a core group of friends with whom she enjoyed traveling and attending Bible study. Linda had a servant's heart and was always there to lend a helping hand.

Along with her husband, also surviving is her mother, Betty Kellett, of Orland; one son, Lowell Miller and wife, Kristen, of Lebanon, Indiana; two grandchildren, Cole and Oliva Miller, also of Lebanon; one sister, Mary (Kellett) Norton and husband, Kim, of Orland; and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Kellett, of Angola, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her father, R.B. Kellett; and her brother, Larry Kellett.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., in LaGrange, Indiana.

The Rev. Donna Holcomb will officiate the service and burial will take place at Grace Lawn Cemetery in Middlebury, Indiana.

A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Memorials may be donated in Linda's memory to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 5, 2020.
