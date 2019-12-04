|
|
CHURUBUSCO - Linda J. (O'Driscoll) Millington, 77, of Churubusco, passed away on December 2, 2019.
Born in Ogden, Utah, on August 13, 1942, to the late Elwin Moroni O'Driscoll and Jeanne (Sneddon) O'Driscoll.
Graduated from South Sumitt High School in 1960 in Utah.
She worked at Dana Corporation as a machinist for over 30 years.
Linda is survived by two sons, Rick (Jill) Sonner of Fort Wayne, Randy (Maria) Sonner of Huntington; four brothers, John O'Driscoll of California, Dennis (Becky) O'Driscoll of Las Vegas, Raymond (Misty) Crofts of Arizona and Jerry (Robin) Crofts of Salt Lake City; one sister Shirley (Bill) Moell of Nevada; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 from at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home 206 N. Main Street Churubusco, IN 46723. Services will begin at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials to Deeper Still Northern Indiana, 303 Landmark Dr., Suite 1B, Normal, IL 61761 or New Life Fellowship/Food Ministries, Huntington, IN.
Online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 4, 2019