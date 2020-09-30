STROH - Linda Lou Moore, 74, of Stroh, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana.

Ms. Moore was born on June 26, 1946, in Stroh, Indiana, to Milo Devere and Evelyn Berdina (Zook) Healey.

Living her lifetime in LaGrange County, Indiana, she had worked for several years at Tower Ribbon in Topeka, Indiana.

Linda enjoyed sewing and crocheting, but her favorite moments were those spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Surviving Linda are her two children, Donald (Tyleia) Moore, of Angola, Indiana, and Pamela (Keith) Blankenship, of LaGrange, Indiana; her four grandchildren, Eric Moore, Christine Moore, Joshua Blankenship and Joseph Blankenship; her great-grandson, Coye Moore; and a brother, Milo Gene (Glenda) Healey, of McDowell, Kentucky.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and her siblings, Joseph Devere Healey, Jacquelyn June Healey and Paul Almon Healey.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, with the Rev. Michael Little officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in rural LaGrange, Indiana.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and funeral services.

