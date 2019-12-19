|
TOPEKA - Linda "Bell" Short, 74, of Topeka, Indiana, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, as the result of an auto accident near Topeka.
She was born June 24, 1945, in Kensington, Ohio, to John L. Pitts and Betty (Bingham) Davis.
In 2005, she married Ronnie Short. He survives in Topeka.
Mrs. Short was a driver for the Amish.
She was a member of New Freedom Baptist Church in LaGrange.
Linda enjoyed playing piano and guitar. She loved gospel music, crafting and gardening.
Also surviving are three sons, Robert Bevins, of Ligonier, Michael Bentley, of Cromwell, and Shane (Diana) Jackson, of Syracuse; 12 grandchildren, Derek Michael Bentley, Brian Mitchell Bentley, Olivia Danielle Reidenbach, Kanisha Lee Bevins, Chanise Kayleen Bevins, Michaela Hazel Bevins, Heather Stephenson, Marissa Andrade, Jace Jackson, Tracie Romero, Dalton Stiver, and Hailey McCallister; a sister, Diane Dixon, of Kentucky; and four brothers, Tommy Pitts, of Norfolk, Virginia, Leslie Pitts, of Minerva, Ohio, John Pitts, of Minerva, Ohio, and Jim Pitts, of Minerva, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Allen Bevins; and two sisters, Carolyn Hyden and Molly Owsley.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., at New Freedom Baptist Church, 300 Sycamore St., LaGrange, with Pastor Wade Sturdivant officiating.
Burial will be at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
Calling is Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at the church.
An evening service will be held at 6 p.m., with Pastor Ron Bell officiating.
Calling will also be one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
