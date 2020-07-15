1/1
Linda Swank
1948 - 2020
GARRETT - Linda D. Swank, 72, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home in Garrett, Indiana.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1948, in St. Joseph County, Michigan, to Ellis Dean and Mary Lou (Paulus) Paight.

Linda was a homemaker and was a member of the Garrett Eagles Lodge and Auburn Moose Lodge #566.

She married Ben Swank on April 22, 1972, at Garrett United Methodist Church and he survives.

Also surviving are two sons and a daughter, Randy and Tammy Swank, of Florida, Dawn and Jeff Maurer, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Terry and Lisa Swank, of Garrett; 10 grandchildren, Nichole Hawn, Anthony Swank, Sharayah Henry, Haley Swank, Clayton Maurer, Trista Maurer, Jayden Swank, Demetri Swank, Benjamin Swank and Michaela Swank; three great-granddaughters; brother, Leroy Paight, of Howe; and sister, Delora Harker, of LaGrange.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Paight; and a sister in infancy, Beverly Paight.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Calling is two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family to help with expenses, c/o Terry Swank.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
JUL
16
Service
01:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
