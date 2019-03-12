KPCNews Obituaries
Lizzie Miller Obituary

LIGONIER - Lizzie Miller, 99, of Ligonier, died at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her residence.

She was born May 14, 1919, in Haven, Kansas, to Noah and Lovina (Petersheim) Plank. On Nov. 7, 1940, in Haven, Kansas, she married Ervin A. Miller; he died March 23, 2007.

Surviving are two sons, Harley (Esther) Miller of Ligonier and William (Mary) Miller of Topeka; six daughters, Gertie (Sam Jr.) Mast of Millersburg, Martha (Floyd) Lehman of LaGrange, Vera (Glenn) Troyer of Ligonier, Anna Yoder of Topeka, Edna (Al) Hostetler of Ligonier and Betty (Elvie) Miller of Ligonier; 74 grandchildren; 366 great-grandchildren; 58 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Edna Miller of Hazleton, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Willie and Jake Plank; and three sisters, Anna Bontrager, Susie Hostetler and Ida Miller.

Lizzie was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 12 noon Tuesday, March 12, 2019, and all day Wednesday, March 13, at the family's residence, 7380 S. 400 W. Ligonier. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, also at the family's residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Samuel Herschberger and the home ministers. Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 12, 2019
