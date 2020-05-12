KPCNews Obituaries
|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Graveside service
Private
Woodlawn Cemetery
Auburn, IN
Lloyd Dixon


1935 - 2020
Lloyd Dixon Obituary

AUBURN - Lloyd E. Dixon, 85, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

He was born on March 24, 1935, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Henry and Pauline (Wheeler) Dixon.

Lloyd was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked at Auburn Gear in Auburn for five years, then for DeKalb Agra in Waterloo, Indiana, for 30 years, before retiring in 1997.

He was a member of Auburn First United Methodist Church in Auburn, Auburn Moose Lodge, American Legion Post 97 and was an avid NASCAR and IU fan.

He married Dorothy Ann Smith on Nov. 23, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, and she survives.

He is also survived by two daughters, Theresa Dixon, of Angola and Connie Herman and her husband, Dana, of Angola; two grandsons, Todd Hasselman and his fiancé, Maranda Barnthouse, and Zachary (Jamie) Herman; and four great-grandchildren, Reid Walker Hasselman, Sophie Rose Hasselman, Ryker Lee Hasselman and Remington Leigh Herman.

A private family graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Anyone who would like to stay in their cars and pay their respects is welcome to attend. Memorials can be given in Lloyd's name to Todd Hasselman for his son, Reid's, medical care for Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis or to .

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 12, 2020
