WATERLOO - Lloyd Eugene "Gene" Eckert, 95, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home in rural Waterloo, Indiana.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1924, in Fairfield Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, to Grandville Jacob and Charlotte Elizabeth (Bonbrake) Eckert.

Gene was a graduate of Salam Center High School.

Gene married Sadonna Alberta Brecbil on Nov. 22, 1944, in Waterloo, and she passed away on Oct. 26, 2016.

He worked as a mechanic for John Deere Tractor in Auburn and Kendallville, a tester for Flint & Walling in Kendallville, was a DeKalb County farmer, and then worked for Quality Building and Construction and finally as a cabinet maker for Eckert Sales.

Gene was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Ashley.

Surviving are a son, Steven (Suzanne) Eckert, of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Hattie (Rex) Walker, of Waterloo, Maggi (Chad) Wood, of Garrett, Jennifer Lehman, of Waterloo, Isaac Eckert, of Gardner, Kansas, Zakari Eckert, of Columbus, Ohio, and Beckie Stockert, of Fort Wayne; six great-grandchildren, Cassondra (Mark) Johnson, Nathanial (Cassie) Walker, Jordan Eckert, Jaykob Rhodes, Keziah Lehman and Ezra Caplinger; and three great-great-grandchildren, Maxton Johnson, Sammy Johnson and Ava Hausch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sons, Michael Eugene Eckert and Christopher Mark Eckert; daughter-in-law, Judy Garman Eckert; sister, Mary Clingan; and three brothers, Owen Eckert, Wayne Eckert and Louis Eckert.

Private graveside services will take place at a later date at Fairfield Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. John's United Church of Christ in Ashley.

