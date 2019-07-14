AUBURN - Lloyd "Jerry" Matson Sr., loving husband and father has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior on July 4, 2019, at 1:09 a.m.

He was born on May 6, 1943, in Butler, Indiana.

Enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corp. at age 17, he proudly served our country from 1960 to 1964.

He then married his loving wife of 53 years, Janet K. (Whitman) Matson on Nov. 27, 1965.

He retired from his love of trucking in 2015.

He is survived by his wife, Janet K. Matson; daughter, Christy L. Matson; son, Robby W. Matson; daughter, Renee B. Matson; and son, Lloyd "Jerry" Matson Jr.; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 1-5 p.m.

Military honors will be conducted at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the funeral home by the United States Marine Corp and American Legion Post 97, of Auburn.