1/
Lois Christlieb
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Lois Ann Christlieb, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children.

She was born on June 24, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Bill and Berneda (Kleber) Vinson.

She married John Christlieb on July 13, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Church in Auburn, Indiana, with Father Matthew Lang officiating. They remained lifelong members.

Together they raised a family of Seven Little Angels. Lois will always be remembered for her devotion to her faith and her family.

She is the beloved mother of John Christlieb Jr, of Houston, Texas, Pat (Mark) Snyder, of Auburn, Mike (Cyndee) Christlieb, of Auburn, Karen (Jerry) Brandt, of Auburn, Nancy (Kent) Grimm, of Auburn, Linda Christlieb, of Auburn and Kris (Joe) Bellinger, of Waterloo; grandchildren, Zachary (Jacqueline) Christlieb, Amanda (Tim) Klinker, Matthew Snyder, Kathryn (Matt) Bowman, Jason (April) Christlieb, Jon (Taija) Christlieb, Danielle (Robert) Myers, Lindsey (Carl) Rivir, Spencer (Molly) Grimm, Suzanne (Isaac) Witmer, Harmon Grimm, Jeremy Dingman, Audrey Bellinger and Cody Bellinger; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Jax, Autumn, Lucas, Jack, Cora, Stella, Fiona, Syra, Rylee, Jaxson, Meridith, Sawyer, Lennyn, Otis, Eloise, Kate, Sarah, Natalie and Mae; brother, Jerry Vinson; sisters, Mary Voirol, Alice (Dennis) Ranson, Joan (Orval) Wallace, Nancy (Dillard) Jones, Theresa Harris and Ginny (Bill) Fink; and two sisters-in-law, Karin Vinson and Becky Dowden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Chuck Vinson and Joe Vinson; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Vinson.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Father Timothy Wrozek will officiate.

Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Due to the State Mandate, those attending the service are required to wear masks.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Burial
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved