AUBURN - Lois Ann Christlieb, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children.

She was born on June 24, 1939, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Bill and Berneda (Kleber) Vinson.

She married John Christlieb on July 13, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Church in Auburn, Indiana, with Father Matthew Lang officiating. They remained lifelong members.

Together they raised a family of Seven Little Angels. Lois will always be remembered for her devotion to her faith and her family.

She is the beloved mother of John Christlieb Jr, of Houston, Texas, Pat (Mark) Snyder, of Auburn, Mike (Cyndee) Christlieb, of Auburn, Karen (Jerry) Brandt, of Auburn, Nancy (Kent) Grimm, of Auburn, Linda Christlieb, of Auburn and Kris (Joe) Bellinger, of Waterloo; grandchildren, Zachary (Jacqueline) Christlieb, Amanda (Tim) Klinker, Matthew Snyder, Kathryn (Matt) Bowman, Jason (April) Christlieb, Jon (Taija) Christlieb, Danielle (Robert) Myers, Lindsey (Carl) Rivir, Spencer (Molly) Grimm, Suzanne (Isaac) Witmer, Harmon Grimm, Jeremy Dingman, Audrey Bellinger and Cody Bellinger; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Jax, Autumn, Lucas, Jack, Cora, Stella, Fiona, Syra, Rylee, Jaxson, Meridith, Sawyer, Lennyn, Otis, Eloise, Kate, Sarah, Natalie and Mae; brother, Jerry Vinson; sisters, Mary Voirol, Alice (Dennis) Ranson, Joan (Orval) Wallace, Nancy (Dillard) Jones, Theresa Harris and Ginny (Bill) Fink; and two sisters-in-law, Karin Vinson and Becky Dowden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Chuck Vinson and Joe Vinson; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Vinson.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Father Timothy Wrozek will officiate.

Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Due to the State Mandate, those attending the service are required to wear masks.

