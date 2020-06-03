Lois Clark
1925 - 2020
FREMONT - Lois Ann Clark, age 95, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Aperion Care in Angola, Indiana.She was born on April 18, 1925, in Culbertson, Nebraska, to John A. and Ethel A. (Drake) Cline.She formerly had lived in Wabash and Marion, Indiana, and Culbertson, Nebraska, Port Clinton, Ohio, and Santa Ana, California.Survivors include her son, John E. "Jack" (Ann) Clark, of Angola, Indiana; two grandchildren, Robin (Jay) Hensley, of Toledo, Ohio, and Brian (Trang) Clark, of Sheffield, Ohio; and three great-grandchildren, Claire, Jack, and Aiden.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Edward Clark; a brother, Allen Cline; and sisters, Alyce Pappin, and Marilyn Cuellar.Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Gardens of Memory in Marion, Indiana.Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Marion.Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Fremont United Methodist Church or to Worship Anew.Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
JUN
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
