Lois Hamman


1927 - 2020
Lois Hamman Obituary

AUBURN - Lois M. Hamman, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, and formerly of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home in Auburn.

Lois was born on Sept. 28, 1927, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Lloyd and Faye (Whitbey) Oberlin. They preceded her in death.

She married Martin E. Hamman on June 30, 1946, in Hamilton, and he passed away on Dec. 12, 1999.

Lois worked in the cafeteria for Hamilton Community Schools and DeKalb Central Schools for 15 years, retiring in 1985.

She was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Auburn.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael E. and Kay Hamman, of Auburn, and Howard L. and Connie Hamman of Hamilton; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Paul D. Hamman; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Hamman; two sisters, Alice Hoeppner and Evelyn Sutton; and three brothers, Ivan Oberlin, James Oberlin and Norman Oberlin.

A private committal will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials may be directed to a .

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 14, 2020
