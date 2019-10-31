|
LISBON - Lois Ann Handshoe, 61, of Lisbon, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Handshoe was born in McDowell, Kentucky, on Dec. 13, 1957, to Mason and Hermia (Johnson) Arnold. They preceded her in death.
She married David Wayne Handshoe on May 18, 1974, in Lisbon, Indiana.
Mrs. Handshoe's survivors include her husband, Wayne Handshoe, of Lisbon; daughters, LaShonda Wilcox, of Kendallville, Carrie Rowe, of Avilla, Kathy Handshoe, of Kendallville, and Yvonne Handshoe, of Auburn; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Harlan Arnold, of Missouri, and Roy Arnold, of Fort Wayne; and sisters, Barbara Handshoe, of LaGrange, Gracie Christlieb, of Lisbon, Wanda Arnold, of Garrett, and Verna Roller, of Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Cleburn Arnold and Ernie Arnold.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, anytime after 2 p.m., at True Church of God in Jesus' Name, Lisbon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., at True Church of God in Jesus' Name, with Pastor Worley Gibson officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.