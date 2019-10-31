KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
True Church of God in Jesus' Name
Lisbon, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
True Church of God in Jesus' Name
Lois Handshoe


1957 - 2019
Lois Handshoe Obituary

LISBON - Lois Ann Handshoe, 61, of Lisbon, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Handshoe was born in McDowell, Kentucky, on Dec. 13, 1957, to Mason and Hermia (Johnson) Arnold. They preceded her in death.

She married David Wayne Handshoe on May 18, 1974, in Lisbon, Indiana.

Mrs. Handshoe's survivors include her husband, Wayne Handshoe, of Lisbon; daughters, LaShonda Wilcox, of Kendallville, Carrie Rowe, of Avilla, Kathy Handshoe, of Kendallville, and Yvonne Handshoe, of Auburn; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Harlan Arnold, of Missouri, and Roy Arnold, of Fort Wayne; and sisters, Barbara Handshoe, of LaGrange, Gracie Christlieb, of Lisbon, Wanda Arnold, of Garrett, and Verna Roller, of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Cleburn Arnold and Ernie Arnold.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, anytime after 2 p.m., at True Church of God in Jesus' Name, Lisbon.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., at True Church of God in Jesus' Name, with Pastor Worley Gibson officiating.

Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 31, 2019
