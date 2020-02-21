KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map

Lois Michael


1940 - 2020
Lois Michael Obituary

KIMMELL - Lois Michael, 79, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 4:55 a.m., at Lutheran Life Villages of Kendallville.

She was born on May 3, 1940, to Woodrow H. and Mildred Alice (Hewitt) Sheley in Goshen, Indiana.

On Aug. 9, 1967, she married Ernie Michael.

Lois worked at Silgan in Ligonier, Indiana.

She loved to travel down country roads, trying her luck at the casinos and enjoyed going to Charger House. She also had quite the collections of lighthouses. More than anything, Lois loved her kids and grandkids dearly.

She is survived by her children, Terry (Gerlad) Hullinger, of Albion, and Timothy (Cindy) Michael, of Millersburg; and four grandchildren, Brandy Jacobs, Shalon Jett, Guy Hullinger and Stacy Greene; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; four sisters, Barbara Wilkins, of Sturgis, Michigan, Carol (George) Anglemeyer, of Rome City, Indiana, Sherry (Roger) Stabler, of Bristol, Indiana, and Connie (Doug) Fahl, of Ligonier, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernie; a daughter, Karen Michael; one brother, Larry Sheley; and four sisters, Gloria Graber, Beverly Sheley, Cheryl Sheley and Sandra Redmond.

A funeral service will be held in Lois's honor at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, Indiana.

Pastor John Lutton will officiate.

Burial will be at a later date at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial donations are to The .

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 21, 2020
