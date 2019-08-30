KPCNews Obituaries
|
Carney-Frost Funeral Home
603 S. Detroit Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
260 463-3444
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Church of the Nazarene
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Nazarene
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Lois Norris


1928 - 2019
Lois Norris Obituary

Lois Norris

LAGRANGE - Lois J. Norris, 91, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019 at her home.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Harley & Rebecca (Whiting) Mason.

She married Milburn Norris on Feb. 2, 1975, in LaGrange. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2012.

Lois was a bus driver for Lakeland and Westview School corporations for many years. She spent the rest of her time being a homemaker.

She was a member of the K of P Lodge #144 in LaGrange, and attended Church of the Nazarene in Shipshewana.

She is survived by a daughter, Becky (Bret) Brown, of Hamilton; son, Jerry (Christine) Lantz, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Clarissa (Mike) Shaffer, of Butler, Ryan (Tori) Cline, of Butler, Dakota Brown, of Hamilton, Pat (Mia) McDonald, of Syracuse, and Gary (Tuyen) McDonald, of Albion; 10 great-grandchildren, Chase, Lane, Trista, Lilli, Cutter, Pierce, Brieanna, Khloe, Christian and Christina; and special caregiver, Kay Wilkinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Kathryn Lantz and Linda Jones; son-in-law, Danny Jones; sister, Kathryn Kanouse; brothers, George Mason and Walter Mason; and grandson, Brandon Brown.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Church of the Nazarene, Shipshewana.

The funeral service will follow at the church at 1 p.m., with Pastor Francis Warren officiating.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.

Memorials may be given to the .

Online condolences may be sent to www.carneyfrost funeralhome.com.

Carney-Frost Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 30, 2019
