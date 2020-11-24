1/
Lois Oetting Erven Oetting
FORT WAYNE - Lois W. Oetting, 92, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Hudson, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Kingston Assisted Living in Fort Wayne.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1927, in Fort Wayne to Henry and Louise (Witte) Hegerfeld.

Her husband, Erven R. Oetting, 97, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Hudson, Indiana, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Kingston Assisted Living in Fort Wayne.

He was born on March 29, 1923, in Fort Wayne to William H. and Luetta (Bohnke) Oetting.

Erven and Lois were married on April 12, 1947. They celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary this year.

The Oetting's were self-employed landscape contractors, working side by side. Mr. Oetting also owned and operated greenhouses in New Haven and Mrs. Oetting was a homemaker.

Erven honorably served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He served in the Pacific and received three Purple Hearts.

They were members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church near Stroh.

Surviving are a son, Richard E. Oetting, of Rathdrum, Idaho; a daughter, Carol Roth, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; a grandson, Brent (Susan) Doctor, of Hoagland; a granddaughter, Christine (Brad) Melcher, of Decatur; two step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Smith) Poole and Kelli (Smith) Shanholtz; and six great-grandchildren, Alexandra Doctor, Julia Doctor, Marilyn Melcher, Kaitlyn Melcher, Henry Doctor and Tessa Melcher.

Erven and Lois were preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn Doctor.

There will be no visitation or services. Burial will be at Prince of Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
