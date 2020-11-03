FORT WAYNE - Lois Elaine Randol, 73, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Oct. 29, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Ms. Randol was born on April 6, 1947, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Richard G. and Della A. (Varner) Randol.

Lois was a 1966 graduate of Prairie Heights High School.

She worked for many years as a teller at Farmers State Bank in LaGrange and Stroh.

She loved to bake cookies, gardening, watching crime shows and was known lovingly as "Wrong Way Lois" by her family, who she loved spending time with.

Surviving are her three sisters, Marilyn (Gene) Yoder, of Piedmont, Oklahoma, Janice Randol, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Bonnie (Doug) Trovinger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her nieces and nephews, David (Beth) Yoder, of Austin, Texas, Jeanette (Eric) Jones, of Piedmont, Oklahoma, Crystal (Kyle) Keck, of Wawaka, Indiana, Mark (Sara) Trovinger, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and Amy (Michael) Rauch, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; along with seven great-nephews; and five great-nieces.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Richard G. and Della Randol; and a brother, Richard D. Randol, on Feb. 16, 2020.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in rural LaGrange, Indiana.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times, while at the visitation and services.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.