BUTLER - Lola Mae Rucker, 88, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana.

Lola was born on Jan. 16, 1931, in Newville, Indiana, the daughter of Stanley and Claudia (Poper) Davis. They are deceased.

She was a 1948 graduate of St. Joe High School, St. Joe, Indiana.

On March 25, 1950, she was united in marriage to William Rucker and he preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2011.

Lola retired from Universal Tool & Stamping in Butler after 26 years.

Lola is survived by a son, Daniel, of Auburn; daughters, Cynthia "Diann" (Walt Snyder) Dull, of Auburn, Juli (Fred) DeLaCruz, of Butler; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Dennis Hoover.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Susan Hoover, and Sandra (Ron) Czaja; and four brothers.

Funeral services for Lola will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at noon, at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 10 to noon the same day.

Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery, Newville, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to DeKalb County Shop with a Cop.

