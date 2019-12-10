|
|
ANGOLA - Lonnel Owen Chiddister, 70, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with his Beloved Wife and Cherished Daughter at his side.
He was born on July 3, 1949, to Elwood & Eloise Chiddister.
On Jan 20, 1968, Lonnie married the love of his life, Deborah Kay (Drushal) and lovingly enjoyed nearly 52 years together.
As a young man, Lonnie traveled the country putting up communication towers, enjoying the "heights" it took him to. His next career found him once again all over the country working for Brammall SOS, repairing damaged coils of steel and paper. When ready to spend more time at home, he started his own business. He started Owens Construction Seamless Gutters & Roofing, which he proudly owned since 1987. Lonnie also created a new Ice Breaker-Retainer device in which he held a US Patent. He was enjoying his retirement years spending time with family and friends, plus wintering with his wife in Arcadia, Florida.
He leaves behind his wife; Devoted Daughter, Tammy (Patrick) Lacey; Treasured Grandson, Matthew Oliver; Mother-in-law, Willa Drushal; Sisters, Diana Waite, Mary Jackson-Burlew, and Janet Ickes; Brother, Nyal Chiddister; Nephew, Corbett Etheridge; Niece, Kelly Peppler; and Best Friend, Terry Wilhelm.
Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Nathalie VanAuken and Carla Ray.
No services, cremation has taken place.
Until we meet up again, you will be greatly loved and missed.
