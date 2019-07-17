FILLMORE, Calif. - Loren Everett Bowers, 87, of Fillmore, California, passed away peacefully at his home following a brief illness. He ascended to heaven and Jesus' embrace while cradled in the arms of his beloved wife, Mable "Tobey" Bowers. They were married Oct. 26, 1952, 66 years ago. Chub was born to Winn and Helen Bowers of Waterloo, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Leon, Lyle, Alan, and Virginia; and his oldest grandson, Kevin. Chub is survived by his wife, Tobey; four children, Tami (Gary), Terri, Todd, and Tracy (Debbie); 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Chub attended a one-room school house until high school, where he excelled in basketball, track and drama. He went home with a school friend one day and met Mabel. He was head over heals and called her Tobey, because "One day," he said, she was going "to-be" his wife. Chub was a sergeant in the Army, he deployed to Korea in 1952, and served as a truck and tank mechanic. He and Tobey honeymooned in Michigan, then took six weeks to drive cross country and stay in San Francisco before he boarded the USS Pope transport ship. Following the war, he was top salesman for Steel-Co Pots and Pans, then test drove trucks for International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where all four children were born. In 1964, a son's ill-health required them to move to warmer climate. They knew one person in Sylmar, California, so that is where they headed via Route 66 with a station wagon, travel-trailer, $300 and four little children. In Sylmar, Chub worked as a mechanic for Bellon Construction, then obtained his own license and started Bowers Concrete Construction Company. He specialized in storm drain and manhole work, creating the rainwater and sewer management infrastructure for much of southern California. He was well-known and well-respected; always fair, honest and timely in his business dealings. The work of others was sometimes torn out so that Chub could come in and do it right. Entire projects were sometimes delayed just to get on his schedule. In 1978, they purchased the "Big Yellow House on the Hill" east of Fillmore, California. Chub and Tobey made repairs until 1979, then moved in and the rest is history. It was a glorious era of family gatherings, philanthropy, entertaining, and being "home base." Barbecues, luaus, weddings and birthdays were always on the agenda. He and Tobey cherished their life-long friendships, enjoyed cruises and even drove their motorhome to the end of the Alaska Highway. Every grandchild learned to drive a golf cart, ride in the bucket of the tractor and explore the far edges of the property behind the lake. Chub made homemade ice cream in his 50-gallon machine to serve at community events in Fillmore's park. He belonged to the Fillmore Men's Club and Fillmore Women's Service Club has set up a scholarship in his name. He had coffee most mornings for 20 years with Joe Voelker at Ag-Rx. He also loved spending time at Pat Askren's car shop, swapping stories and catching up on the day's events. Chub was a tinker, inventor, a poet and song writer. He wrote love songs to Tobey and poems for his family. He was never without a kind word, sorry old joke, and a good story. He could tell a story! A memorial service to honor Chub's life was held on July 13, 2019, at Faith Community Church, 355 D. St., Fillmore, California. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Faith Community Church or to the .