KENDALLVILLE - Lorene H. Bonar, 83, of Kendallville, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her residence with her family at her side. She was born July 13, 1934, on the family farm in Swan Township, Noble County, to Henry August and Edna Ellen (Grocock) Genda. She was baptized in the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Avilla. Lorene attended grade school in LaOtto through the seventh grade, then finished eighth grade and high school in Avilla. Her father died in the winter of her seventh-grade year and farming was too much for her mother and sister. At that time her family moved to Avilla to live with her grandmother, Amanda Grocock. On Aug. 17, 1952, in Avilla she married John E. Bonar. After high school, she worked at McCray Refrigeration Company in Kendallville, then at Seamaid Boat Company in Kendallville for the next 11 years as office manager. When Essex bought the building from the boat company, she worked for them as secretary, and later as purchasing agent until retirement in 2003. After retirement, she worked for a short time for the Noble County Council on Aging. She attended IPFW in Fort Wayne where she received two Associate Degrees from Indiana University and a Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University. Lorene was a den mother for five years then was a volunteer on the Anthony Wayne Boy Scout Council, Fort Wayne, as a trainer, round-table leader, and Cub Scout day camp organizer. She attended scout training, along with her husband and son, at Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico. She received many awards during this time, the highest of which was a Silver Beaver, which is the highest award for a volunteer. She was also a member Xi Delta Epsilon Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a member of the Professional/Business Women's Association. She also was a volunteer for the United Way and Light the Night in Kendallville. Lorene and her husband enjoyed traveling, and have been to all 50 states and 26 countries on four continents. Surviving are her husband, John Bonar of Kendallville; a son, Jon A. (Sarah) Bonar of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Cody, Bryce, Adelaide, Aidan and Luke Bonar; a sister, Lucille Ann (Robert) Mavis of Kendallville; and two nieces, Deborah (Jeff) Huth and Kelli Wainwright. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville. Calling is Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home where there will be a Sorority service at 6 p.m. Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.