SHIPSHEWANA - Lorene S. Schrock, 64, of Shipshewana, died at 5:50 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, after a brief illness.

She was born Aug. 29, 1954, in LaGrange, to Henry L. and Lydia Mae (Miller) Hostetler. On July 27, 1974, in Middlebury, she married David W. Schrock; he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are daughter, April (Courtney) Snyder of Goshen; and two granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She was a member of New Life Fellowship. She helped with the bookkeeping for the family business at Troyer's Garage in Middlebury and was the janitor at Shore Church for 21 years. She did baby-sitting out of her home for 14 years.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, April 13, at New Life Fellowship, 2755 S. SR 5, Topeka. Services will be conducted by Pastors Drew Ryall and Russ Hunsberger. Burial will be in Shore Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Memorials may be given to New Life Fellowship for the Children's Ministry. Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.