TOPEKA - Loretta N. Chupp, 74, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 2:50 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 19, 1946, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Nathaniel "Sacky" N. and Mary Elizabeth (Miller) Miller.

On June 5, 1969, in Topeka, she married Melvin R. Chupp;. He died on Aug. 16, 2019.

Surviving are two sons, Gary (Lisa) Chupp, of Goshen and Michael (Anita Rose) Chupp, of Topeka; four daughters, Mary Sue (Freeman Jr.) Lehman, of Shipshewana, Ruth (Jonathon) Bontrager, of Topeka, Elaine (Johnny) Lambright, of Goshen and Sharon (Gerald) Nisley, of Middlebury; 22 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, LeAnna (Ezra) Schmucker, of Nappanee and Sara (John) Wingard, of Topeka; and a brother, Larry N. (Patti) Miller, of Wolcottville.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and granddaughter, Jennifer Dawn Chupp.

Loretta was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, and all day on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the family residence at 5160 S. C.R. 500W, Topeka.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Nelson Miller residence at 5355 S. 500W, Topeka.

Services will be conducted by the home ministers.

Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.