KENDALLVILLE - Lorraine E. Hernandez, 52, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Dec. 21, 1967, in Auburn, Indiana. Her mother is Nancy (Ritchie) Krontz, of Waterloo.

She worked for Walmart in Kendallville.

Lorraine married Jose Hernandez in 2005, in Fort Wayne, and he survives in Kendallville. She is also survived by two sons, David Ponce, of LaOtto and Brandon Foote, of Kendallville; a sister, Julie (Heleodoro) Ahumada, of Waterloo; two brothers, Matthew Foote and Thomas Foote, both of Waterloo.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville.

Preferred memorials are to the American Cancer Society.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.

