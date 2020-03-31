|
AUBURN - Lottie A. Kollins, 97, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home in Auburn.
Lottie was born on Aug. 6, 1922, in Toledo, Ohio.
She had worked at Bischoff's Food Center in the office, and was also known as "The Cheese Lady".
She was a former member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Toledo, Ohio, and a current member of Immaculate Conception Catholic church in Auburn.
She was a wonderful seamstress, a great cook, and a loving, doting mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her younger days, she was very active in P.T.A. at Ladyfield Catholic School in Toledo, Ohio.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Bill Learned, of Auburn; grandchildren, Stacy (Kevin) Thompson, of Fort Wayne, Christopher Skelding (Ana Battung), of Chicago, Illinois, and Shawna (Brad) Roubitchek, of Elmhurst, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Sydney Thompson, Josephine Roubitchek, Jacob Roubitchek, Will Roubitchek, Noah Roubitchek, Christian Battung, and Michael Battung.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; son, Dale; son-in-law, Bob Dearborff; sisters, Jessica, Helen, Joan, Helen (Inky); and brothers, Edward and Walter.
Given the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
Father Tim Wrozek will be officiating.
A public service will be held at a future date.
Entombment will be held at Toledo Memorial Park.
Mass intentions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, Indiana, or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn.
