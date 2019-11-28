Home

Louis Appleman


1942 - 2019
WOLCOTTVILLE - Louis J. Appleman, 77, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Friday Nov. 15, 2019, at the VA hospital in Tucson, Arizona.

He was born on Nov. 9, 1942, in Hammond, Indiana, to Lester and Carrie (Kodicek) Appleman.

On June 14, 1998, he married Nancy (Colter) Appleman in Chesterton, Indiana.

Mr. Appleman was a graduate of Indiana University and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He was a chef and worked in various businesses in northwest Indiana, retiring in 1998. Survivors are his wife Nancy, of Wolcottville; stepson, James S. (Carol) Colter, of Kendallville; adopted son, John (Felipe) Faris, of Green Valley, Arizona; and many stepgrandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

At Mr. Appleman's request, there will be no services.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 28, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -