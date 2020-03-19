KPCNews Obituaries
Louis Muzzillo

Louis Muzzillo Obituary

AUBURN - Louis W. Muzzillo, 90, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his son's home in Fort Myers, Florida.

Louis was born on Sept. 8, 1929, in Auburn.

Louis retired from the United States Air Force in 1976, with the rank of Master Sergeant.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Auburn, and was a lifetime member of the VFW and Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Muzzillo; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Karen Muzzillo, of Fort Myers, Florida; daughters and son-in-laws, Jana and David Rabe, of Roy, Washington, and Alison and Michael Heider, of Phoenix, Arizona; a brother, Peter Muzzillo, of Sebring, Florida; sisters, Erma Wappes, of Auburn, Susan Kelly, of Auburn, and Marjorie Weaver, of Wabash; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Angeline Muzzillo; brothers, Arthur, Ralph, and Stanley Muzzillo; and a sister, Louise Shananbarger.

A private funeral Mass will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

To sign the online guest registry, visit www.pinnigntonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 19, 2020
