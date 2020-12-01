AUBURN - Louise "Weezie" Weimer, 87, of Auburn, died Sunday Nov. 30, 2020. Louise was born July 3, 1933 in Delta, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Alisa Entenmman.

Louise was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and the Auburn Elks Lodge #1978.

She had retired from the Universal Tool & Stamping Company in Butler and to keep busy after her retirement, she worked as a bartender in the Angola area for many years.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Pam Weimer of Auburn and Terry and Sharon Weimer of Fort Wayne; two daughters and a son-in-law, Rebecca and Jim Dunn of Waterloo and Kimberlee Weldon of Angola; brothers, Arthur Entenman and Faydean Entenman; and a sister, Norma Johnston; seven grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Weimer; her parents; brothers, Edwin, Fredrick, Elvin, Richard and Marvin; sisters, Ruby, Pauline and Helen; and a granddaughter, Emily Weimer.

Private family services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice. Burial will be held in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.