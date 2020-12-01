1/1
Louise Weimer
1933 - 2020
AUBURN - Louise "Weezie" Weimer, 87, of Auburn, died Sunday Nov. 30, 2020. Louise was born July 3, 1933 in Delta, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Alisa Entenmman.

Louise was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and the Auburn Elks Lodge #1978.

She had retired from the Universal Tool & Stamping Company in Butler and to keep busy after her retirement, she worked as a bartender in the Angola area for many years.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Pam Weimer of Auburn and Terry and Sharon Weimer of Fort Wayne; two daughters and a son-in-law, Rebecca and Jim Dunn of Waterloo and Kimberlee Weldon of Angola; brothers, Arthur Entenman and Faydean Entenman; and a sister, Norma Johnston; seven grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Weimer; her parents; brothers, Edwin, Fredrick, Elvin, Richard and Marvin; sisters, Ruby, Pauline and Helen; and a granddaughter, Emily Weimer.

Private family services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice. Burial will be held in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
