BROWNSBURG - LuAnn (Howell) Davis, 69, of Brownsburg, Indiana, was welcomed to her heavenly home on May 15, 2019.

She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church in Brownsburg.

LuAnn was born in Wolf Lake on Nov. 12, 1949, the first child of Mack and Mary Lou Howell.

After a childhood on the family farm in Noble County, LuAnn graduated from West Noble High School in 1968. She attended Ball State University and received a bachelor degree in education in 1972. She later received a master degree in special education from University of Saint Francis in 1976.

Upon graduation, LuAnn taught at Churubusco Elementary for five years before returning home to teach at Wawaka Elementary and later at West Noble Elementary School. LuAnn's passion for teaching and caring for students endured throughout her 35-year career as an educator.

Family was an important part of LuAnn's life. She loved attending dance recitals, plays, and ball games - cheering on her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also looked forward to regular family gatherings, travels, and events.

LuAnn is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Gary Davis; daughter, Beth (Davis) Michalak; son, Matthew Davis; sisters, Dixie Kreager and Mary Wysong.

LuAnn will also be sincerely missed by her grandchildren, Mack Burnham, Delany Michalak, Ellise Michalak, Jett Michalak, Addison Davis and Everly Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Mary Lou Howell; brother, Thomas Howell; and sister-in-law, Nancy Howell.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at Stones Hill Church, Ligonier.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held at the same location beginning at 4 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stone's Hill Church.