D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Lucille Hetherington


1930 - 2019
Lucille Hetherington Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Lucille Edna Hetherington, 89, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1930, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Clifford B. and Edna E. (Browand) Hampshire.

She graduated from Avilla High School.

On Nov. 27, 1948, she married Robert Hetherington in Kendallville.

Lucille worked for Eckrich for nearly 30 years as a meat processor before retiring.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and interior design. Lucille made jewelry and was a clothing shopping enthusiast.

Survivors include her children, Cliff Hetherington, of Fremont, and Crenda Waters, of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashley Marie (Brad) Rittner, of Toledo, Ohio, Kecia Waters and Thomas Waters, both of Urbana, Ohio; an expected great-granddaughter, Rosie Rittner; and sister, Eleanor Nitsos, of Arroyo Grande, California.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; and siblings, Kate McKinnis and Arthur Hampshire.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. DuPont Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46825. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.

Memorial donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons, Fort Wayne.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 24, 2019
