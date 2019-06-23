LIGONIER - Lucille (Norris) Moser, age 91, of Ligonier, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 21, 2019.

She was born Jan. 3, 1928, the daughter of Walter Norris and Grace (Daniels) Hawkins in Middletown, Ohio. On Nov. 24, 1949, she married Grant Moser in Ligonier; he preceded her in death. ?

Lucille is survived by her seven children, Georgia (Don) Pierce of Ligonier, Loretta (Robert) Shell of Shipshewana, Melody (Terry) Twigg of Springfield, Illinois, Roger (Carla) Moser of Jackson, Missouri, Elaine Moser of Ligonier, Jane (Tom) Mast of Auburn and Terry (Rick) Kessler of Ligonier; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grant Moser; a brother, Marlin Fugate; two sisters, Roberta Ostrander and Loretta Hawn; and a grandson, Mark Allen Duesler.

Lucille was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed watching movies and putting puzzles together. Above all else, she was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

A funeral service will be held in Lucille's honor Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier. A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home Tuesday.

Memorial donations may be given in Lucille's memory to The ARC of Noble County Foundation, 506 S. Orange St., Albion or Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew Street, Fort Wayne.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.