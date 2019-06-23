KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Moser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Moser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucille Moser Obituary

LIGONIER - Lucille (Norris) Moser, age 91, of Ligonier, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 21, 2019.

She was born Jan. 3, 1928, the daughter of Walter Norris and Grace (Daniels) Hawkins in Middletown, Ohio. On Nov. 24, 1949, she married Grant Moser in Ligonier; he preceded her in death. ?

Lucille is survived by her seven children, Georgia (Don) Pierce of Ligonier, Loretta (Robert) Shell of Shipshewana, Melody (Terry) Twigg of Springfield, Illinois, Roger (Carla) Moser of Jackson, Missouri, Elaine Moser of Ligonier, Jane (Tom) Mast of Auburn and Terry (Rick) Kessler of Ligonier; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grant Moser; a brother, Marlin Fugate; two sisters, Roberta Ostrander and Loretta Hawn; and a grandson, Mark Allen Duesler.

Lucille was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed watching movies and putting puzzles together. Above all else, she was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

A funeral service will be held in Lucille's honor Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier. A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home Tuesday.

Memorial donations may be given in Lucille's memory to The ARC of Noble County Foundation, 506 S. Orange St., Albion or Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew Street, Fort Wayne.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Download Now