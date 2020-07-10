Lucille Preuss

ANGOLA - Lucille E. Preuss, 99, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Aperion Care in Angola.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1920, in Buchanan, Michigan, to Jacob and Charlotte (Reimer) Harroff.

Lucille graduated from Troy High School in Troy, Michigan.

She married Leonard F. Preuss on Jan. 14, 1950.

Lucille was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana. She had also been a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.

Lucille and her husband, Leonard, had been co-owners of Windmill Bakery in Elkhart, Indiana. She also worked for Dainty Maid Bakery in South Bend. In 1988, she started working at Notre Dame University in food services until 2005, when she retired.

Surviving are her sons, Michael (Kathy) Preuss, of Lafayette, Indiana, and Mark (Debra) Preuss, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Teresa (Tony) Neal, Rita (Quentin) McGill, Veronica (Lee) Skiles, Robert (Sasha) Preuss, Zachary (Randi) Preuss and Amanda (Brad) Poss; along with her nine great-grandchildren, Alexa, Joshua, Bryce, Braydon, Joselyn, Jonah, Josiah, Aibryl and Lucas; and one great-grandchild to be born at any time.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard F. Preuss, on Oct. 23, 2005; and two sisters, Violet Koenigshof and Blanche Harroff.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church.

Private entombment will take place at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend, Indiana.

Memorials in Lucille's memory may be made either to Steuben County Cancer Association in Angola, Indiana, Parkinson's Association or to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.

For everyone's safety, masks are recommended. Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.