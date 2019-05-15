KPCNews Obituaries
|
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Lucinda Blitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucinda Blitz


1957 - 2019
Lucinda Blitz Obituary

AUBURN - Lucinda J. Biltz, 61, of Auburn, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

Lucinda was born June 18, 1957, in Kendallville.

She is survived by her mother, Naomi Cook of Auburn; son, Thomas Biltz of Fort Wayne; sister, Melinda Vincent of Auburn; brothers, Randy (Shon) Cook of Garrett and Ronald Cook of Waterloo; former husband, Larry Biltz of Auburn; sister-in-law, Susan Cook of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Biltz; father, Lloyd Cook Jr.; brother, Rick Cook; and a niece, Jamie Cook West.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, with visitation from 2-4 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. The Rev. Tom Cupka will be officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

To sign the register book, visit pinningtonfh.com

Published in KPCNews on May 15, 2019
