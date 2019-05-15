AUBURN - Lucinda J. Biltz, 61, of Auburn, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

Lucinda was born June 18, 1957, in Kendallville.

She is survived by her mother, Naomi Cook of Auburn; son, Thomas Biltz of Fort Wayne; sister, Melinda Vincent of Auburn; brothers, Randy (Shon) Cook of Garrett and Ronald Cook of Waterloo; former husband, Larry Biltz of Auburn; sister-in-law, Susan Cook of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Biltz; father, Lloyd Cook Jr.; brother, Rick Cook; and a niece, Jamie Cook West.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, with visitation from 2-4 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. The Rev. Tom Cupka will be officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

