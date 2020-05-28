|
MARIETTA, Ga. - Ludmilla "Milly" Barry, age 93, of Marietta, Georgia, and formerly of Jamestown, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Marietta, Georgia.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1926, in Charkow, Ukraine, to Konstantin and Vera Gurin.
Milly married Franklin J. Barry in 1952, while living in Germany. They later moved to Jamestown, Indiana. They lived in many different communities over the years, as Franklin served a distinguished career, retiring after 26 years as a Sergeant Major from the United States Army. Their many tours of duty allowed the Barry family to live in a number of places around the world, including Iran, and Taiwan, overseas, and Indiana, Colorado, California, and Georgia, in the United States.
Following Franklin's retirement from the military in 1969, Milly worked as an administrative assistant at the law firm of Hansell, Post, Brandon & Dorsey in Atlanta, Georgia. After retiring from the law firm, Milly was actively engaged in a number of charitable causes in the Marietta, Georgia, area. These charitable groups included the Older Adult Center (Mt. Bethel Methodist Church); Peddle Pusher's (Johnson Ferry Church) and Small Group Crochet (Johnson Ferry Church).
Milly became an active member of Johnson Ferry Church, participating with the Life After Fifty (LAF) group, where she met many of her dearest friends. She attended Bible study on a regular basis, and took a number of single-day outings with her friends from Johnson Ferry.
Survivors include sons, Michael (Candy) Barry and John (Ricki) Barry, both of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Barry, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Julie (Doug) Minton, of Marietta, Georgia, Christopher Barry, of Brooklyn, New York, and Kevin (Laura) Barry, of Suwanee, Georgia; and great-grandchildren, Connor, Jackson, and Ander.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Franklin Barry; daughter, Patricia Barry; and grandson, Patrick Barry.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Jamestown Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The or The Atlanta Humane Society.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.