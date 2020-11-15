1/1
LuEllen Witmer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LuEllen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LuEllen Witmer

AUBURN - LuEllen L. "Tootie" (Burkett) Witmer, 81, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Tootie was born on Jan. 4, 1939, in New Haven, Indiana, to Leo and Dotty (Beebe) Burkett.

She was a 1957 graduate of New Haven High School.

Tootie was the co-owner of Witmer Homes in Auburn, owner of The Tanning Salon and a sales associate at Zales Jewelry.

Tootie ran for mayor of Auburn in 1987, when there were few women seeking political office. She was on the Dekalb High School Vocational Building Trades Board for 15 years, and was a life member of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum.

Tootie enjoyed spending summers at Crooked Lake with her fun-loving family. She loved traveling, animals, Dekalb High School sports and Indiana University football and basketball.

Surviving are a daughter, Kelli Witmer, of Bloomington; two sisters, Connie Martin, of Summitville and Debbie Tyler, of Angola; four brothers, Vernon Burkett, of Fort Wayne, Jim Burkett, of Carmel, Wayne Burkett, of Fort Wayne and Jerry Burkett, of New Haven; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karolyn Mosshammer Witmer; sister, Beverly Burkett; brother, Kenny Burkett; and niece, Angie Cox.

There will be no public service.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials may be directed to the Heimach Center in Auburn or DeKalb Humane Society.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved