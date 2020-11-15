LuEllen Witmer

AUBURN - LuEllen L. "Tootie" (Burkett) Witmer, 81, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

Tootie was born on Jan. 4, 1939, in New Haven, Indiana, to Leo and Dotty (Beebe) Burkett.

She was a 1957 graduate of New Haven High School.

Tootie was the co-owner of Witmer Homes in Auburn, owner of The Tanning Salon and a sales associate at Zales Jewelry.

Tootie ran for mayor of Auburn in 1987, when there were few women seeking political office. She was on the Dekalb High School Vocational Building Trades Board for 15 years, and was a life member of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum.

Tootie enjoyed spending summers at Crooked Lake with her fun-loving family. She loved traveling, animals, Dekalb High School sports and Indiana University football and basketball.

Surviving are a daughter, Kelli Witmer, of Bloomington; two sisters, Connie Martin, of Summitville and Debbie Tyler, of Angola; four brothers, Vernon Burkett, of Fort Wayne, Jim Burkett, of Carmel, Wayne Burkett, of Fort Wayne and Jerry Burkett, of New Haven; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karolyn Mosshammer Witmer; sister, Beverly Burkett; brother, Kenny Burkett; and niece, Angie Cox.

There will be no public service.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials may be directed to the Heimach Center in Auburn or DeKalb Humane Society.

