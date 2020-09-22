1/1
Lulu Fraley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lulu's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WATERLOO - Lulu L. Fraley, 50, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Lulu was born on Dec. 23, 1969, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of the late Laramie E. and Janet R. (Hart) Harness Sr.

She attended DeKalb High School. She married Gerald "Lee" Fraley Jr., on Feb. 10, 1989 and he survives.

Lulu was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cared for the needs of her family. She enjoyed making crafts, especially beads and crocheting. She tended to her gardens and loved to spend money. She might have been smaller in stature, but she could hold her position with anyone on any given day. She was a sparkplug to those who knew her.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald "Lee" Fraley Jr., of Waterloo; three children, Sasha (Doug Miller) Harness, of Woodburn, James Fraley, of Butler and Justyn Fraley, of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Fraley and Lennox Miller; three siblings, Benny Tilley, of Selma, Jacki Harness, of Auburn and Laramie "Larry" Harness Jr., of Hamilton; and a half-sister, Brenda Harness, of Seminole, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one grandson, Leighton Miller.

To honor Lulu's request, there will be no visitation and the family will honor her memory with a gathering at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family to assist with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved