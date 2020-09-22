Lulu Fraley

WATERLOO - Lulu L. Fraley, 50, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Lulu was born on Dec. 23, 1969, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of the late Laramie E. and Janet R. (Hart) Harness Sr.

She attended DeKalb High School. She married Gerald "Lee" Fraley Jr., on Feb. 10, 1989 and he survives.

Lulu was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cared for the needs of her family. She enjoyed making crafts, especially beads and crocheting. She tended to her gardens and loved to spend money. She might have been smaller in stature, but she could hold her position with anyone on any given day. She was a sparkplug to those who knew her.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald "Lee" Fraley Jr., of Waterloo; three children, Sasha (Doug Miller) Harness, of Woodburn, James Fraley, of Butler and Justyn Fraley, of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Fraley and Lennox Miller; three siblings, Benny Tilley, of Selma, Jacki Harness, of Auburn and Laramie "Larry" Harness Jr., of Hamilton; and a half-sister, Brenda Harness, of Seminole, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one grandson, Leighton Miller.

To honor Lulu's request, there will be no visitation and the family will honor her memory with a gathering at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family to assist with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.