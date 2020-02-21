KPCNews Obituaries
|
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
Lulu Jackson

Lulu Jackson Obituary

HAMILTON - Lulu Bleu Salvation Jackson, was stillborn on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Surviving are her parents, David and Danielle Jackson, of Hamilton; five siblings, Nick Jackson, Suede (Allison) Schiffli, Hunter Schiffli, Steele Jackson and Sea' Jackson; maternal grandparents, Dan and Joice Smith, of Hamilton; paternal grandmother, Joan Jackson, of Fort Wayne; and maternal great-grandmother, Jane Boyer, of Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Jackson; and maternal great-grandfather, Louis Boyer.

A private family service will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 21, 2020
