HAMILTON - Lulu Bleu Salvation Jackson, was stillborn on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Surviving are her parents, David and Danielle Jackson, of Hamilton; five siblings, Nick Jackson, Suede (Allison) Schiffli, Hunter Schiffli, Steele Jackson and Sea' Jackson; maternal grandparents, Dan and Joice Smith, of Hamilton; paternal grandmother, Joan Jackson, of Fort Wayne; and maternal great-grandmother, Jane Boyer, of Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Jackson; and maternal great-grandfather, Louis Boyer.
A private family service will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 21, 2020