Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
Luraine Boggs


1930 - 2019
Luraine Boggs Obituary

CHURUBUSCO - Luraine Y. Boggs, 89, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at North Ridge Village in Albion.

Survivors include her daughter, Vickie Gerdon; sons, Patrick (Susan Collins) McNeal and Jeffrey (Linda) McNeal; 11 grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 24 years, Gene Boggs; son, Michael A. McNeal; three brothers; two sisters; and a half-brother.

Services will be at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 3 p.m., with calling starting at 1 p.m.

Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice.

Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 28, 2019
