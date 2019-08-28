|
CHURUBUSCO - Luraine Y. Boggs, 89, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at North Ridge Village in Albion.
Survivors include her daughter, Vickie Gerdon; sons, Patrick (Susan Collins) McNeal and Jeffrey (Linda) McNeal; 11 grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 24 years, Gene Boggs; son, Michael A. McNeal; three brothers; two sisters; and a half-brother.
Services will be at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 3 p.m., with calling starting at 1 p.m.
Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 28, 2019