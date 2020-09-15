1/1
Luzzilly Heiny
ALBION - Luzzilly "Lucy" Heiny, 73, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept 12, 2020.

She was born in Heidelberg, West Germany, on Aug 6, 1947.

Lucy had worked at Tokheim, and was the former co-owner of the Marathon Gas Station in Albion. More recently, she had been employed with East Noble School Corporation, where she found joy interacting with the kids.

She was an animal lover, and would often rescue dogs. She leaves behind her boxer, Scooby.

Lucy is survived by her daughter, Jeannette (Christopher) Gray, of Warsaw; granddaughter, Andrea (Cameron) Stalbaum, of North Judson; grandson, Justin Jackson, of Albion; step-grandsons, Derek Gray and Dylan Gray, both of Warsaw; and great-grandchildren, Maely, Garrett, Adleigh and Wyatt.

No public services are to be held.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lucy's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Noble County.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Homes - Albion Chapel
771 Trail Ridge Road
Albion, IN 46701
(260) 636-2101
