LAGRANGE - Lydia J. Lehman, 88, of LaGrange, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Lehman was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Sumner County, Kansas, to Joe A. and Mary (Miller) Miller.

On Feb. 7, 1952, in Topeka, Indiana, she married Manas M. Lehman Jr.; he survives in LaGrange.

Mrs. Lehman was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving along with her husband are seven daughters, Esther (Levi) Yoder of Millersburg, Irene (Ernie) Chupp of Nappanee, Mary Lehman of Shipshewana, Rosetta (Mel) Fry of LaGrange, Suella (Ervin) Miller of LaGrange, Ida Mae (Ervin) Hochstetler of Bourbon, and Lena Hirschy of LaGrange; six sons, Ervin Jay (Elizabeth) Lehman of Leesburg, Calvin Lehman of LaGrange, Daniel (Rose Ellen) Lehman of Topeka, Orla (Rose) Lehman of LaGrange, Clarence (Christina) Lehman of LaGrange, and David (Crystal) Lehman of Howe; 48 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 23 step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Clarence (Lydia Mae) Miller of Chouteau, Oklahoma; a sister-in-law, Amanda Miller of Chouteau, Oklahoma; and a brother-in-law, Albert Mullet of Millersburg.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter; a grandson; a great-grandson; two sisters, Ida Yoder and Rosa Mullet; and four brothers, Amos, Irvin, Enos and Elmer Miller.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the family residence, 2020 N. 450 W, LaGrange. Bishop Harry Wayne Miller and home ministers will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in East Barrens Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Visitation will be held at the family residence on Thursday, March 28, 2019, after 2 p.m. and all day on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Condolences may be let for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.