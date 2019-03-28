KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Lydia Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lydia Lehman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lydia Lehman Obituary

LAGRANGE - Lydia J. Lehman, 88, of LaGrange, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Lehman was born Feb. 5, 1931, in Sumner County, Kansas, to Joe A. and Mary (Miller) Miller.

On Feb. 7, 1952, in Topeka, Indiana, she married Manas M. Lehman Jr.; he survives in LaGrange.

Mrs. Lehman was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving along with her husband are seven daughters, Esther (Levi) Yoder of Millersburg, Irene (Ernie) Chupp of Nappanee, Mary Lehman of Shipshewana, Rosetta (Mel) Fry of LaGrange, Suella (Ervin) Miller of LaGrange, Ida Mae (Ervin) Hochstetler of Bourbon, and Lena Hirschy of LaGrange; six sons, Ervin Jay (Elizabeth) Lehman of Leesburg, Calvin Lehman of LaGrange, Daniel (Rose Ellen) Lehman of Topeka, Orla (Rose) Lehman of LaGrange, Clarence (Christina) Lehman of LaGrange, and David (Crystal) Lehman of Howe; 48 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, 23 step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Clarence (Lydia Mae) Miller of Chouteau, Oklahoma; a sister-in-law, Amanda Miller of Chouteau, Oklahoma; and a brother-in-law, Albert Mullet of Millersburg.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter; a grandson; a great-grandson; two sisters, Ida Yoder and Rosa Mullet; and four brothers, Amos, Irvin, Enos and Elmer Miller.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the family residence, 2020 N. 450 W, LaGrange. Bishop Harry Wayne Miller and home ministers will officiate the services.

Burial will follow in East Barrens Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Visitation will be held at the family residence on Thursday, March 28, 2019, after 2 p.m. and all day on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Condolences may be let for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now