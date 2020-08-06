ALBION - Lynn A. Johnson, age 72, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home.

She was born on Aug. 10, 1947, to Richard and Mary (Friskney) Criswell in Kendallville, Indiana.

On March 30, 1992, she married Jerry Johnson in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Mrs. Johnson graduated from Kendallville High School in 1965. She worked at King Seeley, Albion/International Wire, Lake City Bank, and retired from Frick Services in Wawaka.

Lynn loved to read, collect cookbooks, try new recipes, garden and spend time with her family, along with enjoying her music collection.

Lynn attended Brimfield United Methodist Church and especially loved her Sunday school class and church family.

Lynn is survived by her son, Tony (Heather Shepherd) Crawford, of Rome City; seven grandchildren, Cassie Crawford, of Kendallville, Heather Crawford, of Kendallville, Tasha (Nick Kline), of LaGrange, Ricky Randol, of LaGrange, Ryan (Haley Saige) Randol, of Angola, Courtney (Aaron) Fowler, of South Bend, and Brooklyn Crawford, of Rome City; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Brenda (Barry) Steffe, of Ligonier.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Johnson; her parents; a daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Randy Randol; brothers, Roger, Randy and Terry Criswell; twin sister, Linda Lee and sister, Denise Ferrier.

In keeping with Lynn's wishes, a private cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier. No public services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Noble County Humane Shelter and Brimfield United Methodist Church.

Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thelegacyremembered.com.