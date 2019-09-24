Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Speaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Speaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Speaker Obituary

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. - Lynn R. Speaker, 74, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, from complications of pneumonia.

He was born to Charles (Stub) and Dorothy (Hicks) Speaker, in Albion, Indiana, on Oct. 2, 1944.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Douglas (Jennifer), of Kendallville, and Jason (Sabrina) of Plover, Wisconsin, and Brad, of Detroit, Michigan; a stepdaughter, Becka Faley, of Leesburg, Virginia; brothers, Maurice (Mickey) of Rogersville, Tennessee, Terryle, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a sister Kathie Conrad, of Garrett, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his twin, Lyle.

He was a Vietnam veteran, a businessman, and loving husband and father. He will be deeply missed.

A private memorial service will be held on his birthday in Garrett, Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.