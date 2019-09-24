|
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. - Lynn R. Speaker, 74, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, from complications of pneumonia.
He was born to Charles (Stub) and Dorothy (Hicks) Speaker, in Albion, Indiana, on Oct. 2, 1944.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Douglas (Jennifer), of Kendallville, and Jason (Sabrina) of Plover, Wisconsin, and Brad, of Detroit, Michigan; a stepdaughter, Becka Faley, of Leesburg, Virginia; brothers, Maurice (Mickey) of Rogersville, Tennessee, Terryle, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a sister Kathie Conrad, of Garrett, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his twin, Lyle.
He was a Vietnam veteran, a businessman, and loving husband and father. He will be deeply missed.
A private memorial service will be held on his birthday in Garrett, Indiana.
