CONWAY, Ark. - Lyren Lenore Grate was born June 17, 1989, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Lanette Grate, Ph.D. and Marshall W. Grate. She passed away Oct. 20, 2019, surrounded by her family, including her two sisters, Rhodora Venerrucci, Ph.D. and Keturah Finch. She is also survived by the stepmother, Hon. Jo Ann C. Stevenson (Ret.) and grandmother Jenyce Grate.
She heroically confronted a most awful and invidious medical ordeal with grace and dignity. She was diagnosed at age 14 with genetic condition of NF2. Her genetic code omitted an inhibitor gene that produces a protein which prevents tumors from growing on the cranial and central nervous system. NF2 tumor grow in the most delicate and inconvenient places, such as on the auditory, optic and facial nerves, on the brain stem and central spinal cord in the spinal canal and within all collateral branches. They grow slowly overtime crushing the nerves against bony structures causing immeasurable pain and severe nerve damage.
Lyren endured no less than 20 surgeries, some lasting 13 or more hours. After surviving the first surgery that removed tumors from the lumbar and thoracic areas of her spine, she declared that she was one tough girl.
Yet, she always found cause to embrace life. She once said that she will take whatever life gives her. One of her favorite quotes from from Kurt Vonnegut: "Be soft. Do not let the work make you hard. Do not let the pain make you hate. Do not let the bitterness steal your sweetness. Take pride that even though the rest of the world may disagree, you still believe it to be a beautiful place."
As her father, she was my inspiration, my fearless warrior i n the face of insurmountable adversity. She taught me that we cannot control the cards life deals; we can only control our reaction. Once at Boston's Spalding Rehabilitation facility where she was recovering from yet another neurosurgery that removed tumors from her cervical spine, she expressed her ambition to follow my profession as an attorney so she could become a legal advocate for the disabled. NF2 robbed her of this ambition as it did of many others, but she gladly gave herself as patient No. 6 to the cause of medicine and humanity.
